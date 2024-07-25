Jennifer Lopez unveils insight into Bridgerton themed birthday party

Jennifer Lopez has been celebrating!

Yesterday (July 24), the Jenny From The Block hitmaker marked her 55th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Jennifer recently hosted a lavishly themed birthday party, all inspired by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Now, a few days on from her birthday bash, JLo has been giving her fans an insight into the celebrations.

Last night, the 55-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a video montage of the party, including elements from Bridgerton such as group dances and regency-inspired costumes.

Jennifer herself was dressed in style, sitting on a throne and wearing an elaborate gown resembling Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte.

The party then ended with Jennifer singing to her guests, before they brought a four-tiered cake to her.

“Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” she teased in the video’s caption, quoting Lady Whistledown’s catchphrase.

In a separate post, which featured Jennifer in her pyjamas and marvelling at her birthday cake, the Marry Me actress went on to note what her birthday means to her.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears,” she gushed, adding that she has “the best, most amazing fans in the world.”

“I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside,” Jennifer admitted.

Addressing her fans, she concluded: “I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times.”

Jennifer has continued to receive many birthday wishes from fans, with one commenting: “Queen JLo’s Bridgerton-themed birthday soirée was clearly the social event of the season!”

“Queen!!!!! Glad you had a great time,” another replied.