Jennifer Lopez reveals her thoughts on her twins’ huge milestone

Jennifer Lopez has shared her honest thoughts on her children’s next big milestone.

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker is a mum to her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Now, after settling her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in January of this year, JLo has opened up about the next chapter in her life.

During an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, the 56-year-old confirmed that her teen twins are about to go to university.

“It's crazy. We're visiting a college today. It's happening. They're leaving. They're going,” Jennifer announced, before sharing her feelings on the matter.

“I'm happy because I remember how exciting that time of my life was when I was like, ‘Oh, I'm figuring out what I want to do with my life.’ It’s an exciting adventure, and I want that for them. But I also think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be by myself,’” she confessed.

Credit: Jennifer Lopez / Michael Stewart / Instagram

The Hustlers actress noted that she has “an inkling” that she will enjoy her quiet house, but that she still wants a home that “they always want to come back to.”

“Since they were born, I was like, whatever this is, whatever we create, the three of us together, it's going to be something that they always are like, ‘When I go home, it feels good. It smells like home, it tastes like home.’ All of it. I always concentrated on that with them, and I feel like we've created that,” she explained.

Hinting at her recent divorce from Gone Girl star Ben Affleck, Jennifer also admitted that “a lot has happened” to allow her bond with her twin children to deepen.

“We're close. We're a close knit three. We had to bond together. And so that kind of changed things and made it really beautiful for us,” she added.

Speaking to Interview Magazine about her split last October, JLo shared: “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”