Jennifer Lopez confesses why cancelling her tour was the ‘best thing’

Jennifer Lopez has explained the reason why she decided to cancel her tour, which was due to take place this past summer.

On May 31 of this year, the Jenny On The Block hitmaker announced that her This Is Me… Live tour would no longer be going ahead.

The tour had been planned to begin on June 26 and continue until August 17, travelling across the United States and Canada.

Now, several months on from her cancellation, Jennifer – who is a mum to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max – has opened up about the reason why it was important for her to call off her shows.

In an interview on tonight’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, the 55-year-old recalled why she chose to cancel her tour.

“I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done,” she admitted.

“It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans,” she continued, referring to the statement that she released in May.

JLo – who was also going through her split from husband Ben Affleck at the time of her tour cancellation – then went on to detail a fan encounter that happened the day before her Graham Norton appearance.

“[He] came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you’. When I apologised, he said, ‘Don't say sorry, we love you.’ I started crying straight away,” the Marry Me actress exclaimed.

In May, Jennifer penned a statement on her official website OntheJLo, confirming that her tour was cancelled.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote at the time.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” she added.