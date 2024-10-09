Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out for the first time about the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star tied the knot with the Gone Girl actor in July 2022, after their initial engagement broke down in 2004.

Then, after weeks of speculation, it was confirmed in August of this year that Jennifer had filed for divorce from Ben, just two years after getting married. In her court documents, Jennifer cited April 26 as being the date of their separation.

Now, two months on, Jennifer has broken her silence on her split from Ben.

In conversation with Interview Magazine, the 55-year-old revealed that she is “not looking for anybody” in terms of romance.

“You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,’” she explained.

Jennifer was quizzed on if she has been finding her divorce “hard”, to which she responded: “Yes, it’s f***ing hard! It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate.”

“But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” she stated.

“I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill,” she continued.

The Marry Me actress was also asked if she “regrets the pain” of her split.

“Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F***, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long,’” she confessed.