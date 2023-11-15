Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has broken her silence on the tragic passing of Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at the age of 54.

Now, Jennifer, who played the character of Rachel Green in the show, has paid tribute to her late co-star on social media, for her 44.4M followers to see.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair on set, as well as a video from an emotional scene they played together and a screenshot of a text message between the friends.

Aniston captioned the post, “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love”.

“Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply”.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be”.

The 54-year-old continued, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that”.

“He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)”.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”.

Jennifer signed off by adding, “Rest little brother. You always made my day”.

Shortly after Jennifer shared her moving tribute for Matthew, David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Geller in the sitcom, also broke his silence on his co-star’s death.

David penned, “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes”.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers”.

He added, “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around – “Could there BE any more clouds?”.