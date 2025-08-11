Jennifer Aniston opens up about passing of castmate Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has reflected on the death of Matthew Perry, almost two years after his passing.

In October 2023, the Friends star – best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom – was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Following an investigation, it was later concluded that the 54-year-old’s cause of death was “the acute effects” of ketamine.

Now, as she prepares to mark the second anniversary of his passing, Matthew’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about his death.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 56-year-old – who played Rachel Green in all 10 seasons of Friends – noted that the cast struggled to support Matthew during his battles with addiction.

“We did everything we could when we could, but it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” Jennifer admitted.

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain,” she confessed further.

In a YouTube interview for Vanity Fair, the Hollywood star also reflected on the ninth episode of season six, titled ‘The One Where Ross Got High’, where Rachel accidentally puts beef into a traditional trifle recipe.

“When we shot the scene of everybody eating the dessert, [Matt] LeBlanc just eats whatever’s in front of him. It’s not even like he fakes it, he really eats it. They couldn’t get through it because they kept making each other laugh,” she teased.

Recalling Friends, Jennifer continued: “This was one of the greatest times. I love it. This was the gift that keeps on giving. This is really one of the highlights of my life. It sort of set the tone for, not only getting to work with an incredible group of people that became my true family.”

She added: “It brought so much joy to people, which was something that doesn’t always happen. Sort of like lightning in a bottle. On many, many levels, this was extremely creatively satisfying. We always fantasise about what it would be like to go back in time, but it just would never be the same.”