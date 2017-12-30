Jay-Z confesses his sins to Beyoncé in new music video

If Beyoncé and Jay-Z's tumultuous marriage has been anything, it has most certainly been public.

Never has this been more apparent than through the new video for Jay-Z's song, 'Family Feud'.

Not only is the song partly about the up and downs of the couple's marriage (much like Beyoncé's Lemonade), but the video stars both the rapper's wife and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The 34 second teaser from his latest album 4:44 is rife with religious iconography.

The father-of-three raps in a confessional, Queen Bey stands tall behind a pulpit, and adorable Blue Ivy walks through a church with her father.

The rest of the video features a star-studded cast: Brie Larson, new mum Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson, Constance Wu, and Rashida Jones, to name a few.

The myriad of talented women play the Founding Mothers of the United States, who revise the Constitution together.

While the video focuses heavily on Jay-Z's relationships (there is, of course, a reference to 'Becky'), the track is also an exploration of the black entertainment community.

The line 'Nobody wins when the family feuds' can most certainly apply to both his home life and the conflicts found within hip-hop culture.

The full video is available on Tidal.