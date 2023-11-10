Janette Manrara speaks about returning to work after giving birth

Janette Manrara has opened up about her experience with mum guilt following the birth of her daughter Lyra.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional welcomed baby Lyra into the world at the end of July with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

Six weeks after giving birth to Lyra, Janette went back to work at Morning Live and has now revealed she’s been experiencing mum guilt after nasty comments about her online were shaming her for returning to work so soon after Lyra’s arrival.

Janette has now spoken out about this in a video posted to BBC’s Morning Live’s Instagram page.

She explained, “On July 28th, my husband Aljaž and I welcomed our first child Lyra into the world. We are so happy. It’s a dream come true for us and she is so beautiful”.

“But with Lyra in our lives now, one thing we’ve had to think about is how we manage work and being parents”.

She continued, “We decided that I would return to work and Aljaž would take on the majority of the care for Lyra. Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio”.

“I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views”.

Janette then admitted, “I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work”, before she read out multiple comments that were shaming her for returning to work.

The 39-year-old then revealed, “Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children”.

“In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes”, she added.

Many fans of the Strictly star took to the comments to share supportive messages with the new mum.

One fan wrote, “How lovely for Lyra to be cared for by her Daddy… This is wonderful for them to have that bond and if you are happy to go back to work then that is Totally YOUR choice”.

“Well said Janette it's your business and no else”, penned a second fan while another added, “Don’t listen to other people, do what is best for your family x”.