Janette Manrara shares huge update on latest project

Janette Manrara has shared a huge update on her latest project.

At the end of last year, the Strictly Come Dancing star and host of It Takes Two, revealed that she would be taking a big step in her career.

Explaining that she was branching out in a new direction, Janette announced that she had written her very own book.

Manrara has now unveiled an update on the book’s release by showcasing the front cover to her fans online.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one posted a video to her 595K followers that has a snippet of the cover of her book in it.

The footage also revealed text that reads, “Janette Manrara is here to help you change your life for the better. Let Janette motivate you with her four key pillars of self-love.. Acceptance, reflection, the work, discovery”.

“Tiny Dancer Big World will guide you on how to be your best self in every aspect of your life”.

It was also confirmed that the book is set to be published on September 12 of this year.

In the caption of the clip, Janette wrote, “I can finally reveal the cover of my book #TinyDanceBIGWorld! I’m still pinching myself at the thought of having my own book”.

“I truly hope this book will help you find a little more joy and fulfilment in your life. We’ll go on this journey of self exploration together! Let me know what you all think about it. Do we like it?”.

Many famous faces and pals of Janette’s flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for her.

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse penned, “Congrats j brilliant”, while producer Mollie Grosberg said, “Yayayayayay”.

“Congratulations!!! Here we go!”, added Janette’s It Takes Two co-host Fleur East.

In November 2023, the 40-year-old shared the news of her book for the first time, admitting, “I’m an author!! Still pinching myself at the thought!! Releasing a book has been a long time dream of mine and to finally share the news of it on my 40th Birthday is a great present to me!”.