Janette Manrara reveals emotional surprise with daughter Lyra

Janette Manrara has revealed an emotional moment with her daughter!

Since March, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional has been performing on stage as Roxie Hart in the UK tour of the hit musical, Chicago.

Now, as she prepares for her time as Roxie to come to an end later this month, Janette has revealed that she recently had a special surprise with her two-year-old daughter Lyra, whom she shares with her husband, fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

Earlier today, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share several snaps of herself on stage in Crawley with Lyra, with the duo wearing matching Roxie costumes.

“One of the most special moments of my life so far. Having Lyra wearing an exact replica of my ‘Roxie Hart’ dress made by the wonderful @rodgesmartin who’s been a part of @chicagoonstage for years and years!” Janette explained in her caption, before going on to thank her co-star, Djalenga Fines.

“Inspired by my gorgeous friend @djalenga who worked secretly with him to get it made for her birthday as a surprise. Her daughter Bailey has a replica of her ‘Velma Kelly’ dress too. (We must get them together soon). Thank you both so much!!” she praised.

“It was a gift for Lyra, but my heart will cherish this moment and this gift deeply for the rest of my life. I hope when she gets older, she’ll one day feel proud of her mommy,” Janette gushed, before detailing how much it means to her.

“It’s been a tough year as away from home a lot, but moments like these remind me of the magic of being able to perform, and how wonderful it is to share these kind of moments with my little girl,” she added.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Janette’s followers have since been commenting their reactions.

“This is the most gorgeous thing ever,” one fan replied.

“OH MY HEART, baby Roxie is toooo cute!!! A core memory for life!! X,” another wrote.

“Beautiful photo and moment with your girl,” a third follower penned.