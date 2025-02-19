Janette Manrara praises husband Aljaž Škorjanec in birthday tribute

Janette Manrara has been celebrating her husband!

Today (February 19), Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec is marking his 35th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Janette has chosen to share a beautiful tribute to him.

Earlier today, the professional dancer took to Instagram to post a stunning black-and-white snap of herself and Aljaž, posing backstage at Strictly’s recent UK tour.

“Happy Birthday my Bučko!” Janette exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“The proudest wife and best friend for the man that you are. Lyra and I are lucky to have you,” she penned, referring to the couple’s one-year-old daughter.

The 41-year-old concluded her sweet tribute by writing: “To many more around the sun together! I love you.”

Following her heartwarming message, many of the couple’s fans have since been taking to Janette’s comments section to send their own birthday wishes to Aljaž.

“Happy birthday. Thank you for being such a fab couple,” one fan gushed.

“Happy birthday, love you guys,” another commented.

“Happy birthday Aljaž, so happy to have you back on Strictly! Lots of love to you all,” a third fan added.

Aljaž made his triumphant return to Strictly last autumn, after initially leaving the show in 2022. The Slovenian dancer made it all the way to the final with his celebrity partner, former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, but the pair concluded the series as runners-up.

Janette previously opened up to her Instagram fanbase about the difficulties of being working parents, following the birth of baby Lyra in July 2023.

“It’s getting harder and harder to leave Lyra at nursery as she’s getting older and more aware, and our bond is growing stronger. But I know it’s the best for both of us right now,” Janette detailed in October.

“I remind myself that she is learning from example, a loving mami who protects and cares for her, and also works hard to provide for her family, and make her dreams come true," the It Takes Two host added.