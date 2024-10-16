Janette Manrara opens up about juggling career & motherhood

Janette Manrara has been speaking out about the difficulties of balancing parenthood with her work life.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July 2023 with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Now that Lyra is older and attends nursery while Janette and Aljaž are working, Manrara has candidly opened up about how ‘tough it is to balance parenthood and work’.

Sharing a tearful video to social media, Janette penned a moving message about her own experience with feelings of mum guilt.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old unveiled a video of herself crying in the back of a car after dropping off her daughter to nursery.

She captioned the touching post, “This is an honesty post for any parent that needs to hear it….. WE’VE GOT THIS. It’s tough to balance parenthood and work, but we all do our absolute best”.

“It’s getting harder and harder to leave Lyra at nursery as she’s getting older and more aware, and our bond is growing stronger. But I know it’s the best for both of us right now”.

The It Takes Two host continued, “I can get to work knowing she is safe, and she develops social skills and stronger immunity to viruses all while having fun and learning”.

“She always cries when I leave her, but she is fine after a few minutes. It hurts so hard to see her upset and holding on so tight to mami”.

Janette went on to say, “But I remind myself that she is learning from example, a loving mami who protects and cares for her, and also works hard to provide for her family, and make her dreams come true”, before adding, “P.S. Thanks to the nursery team for the tissues as I left”.

Many stars headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Janette.

Former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri wrote, “You’re doing amazing!! Sending big hugs and kisses”.

“I hear you mama, you’re doing amazing and you got this. I had it this week, you’re not alone. See you very soon”, penned Olympian Sam Quek.

Former Love Island star Chyna Mills added, “It’s hard but we’ve got this”.