Janette Manrara gushes over husband Aljaž Škorjanec’s Strictly return

Aljaž Škorjanec is returning to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom!

The professional dancer initially confirmed his exit from the hit BBC show in March 2022.

Aljaž, who won the show in his first-ever series, joined Strictly in 2013 with his wife Janette Manrara, who now presents companion show It Takes Two.

The couple have remained busy after Aljaž's departure, including welcoming their first child, daughter Lyra Rose, last July.

Now, ahead of Strictly’s 20th anniversary series, the BBC has announced that Aljaž will be rejoining the professional cast.

The exciting news was first revealed last night on The One Show, as Aljaž admitted he is “so thrilled” to be returning to Strictly.

“I think Strictly gets bigger and better every single year, especially this year for the anniversary. 20 years, it’s incredible. It’s such an amazing show, and I think it’s a part of British culture now. In the end, why we all do it is for everyone at home watching, and it makes so many people happy,” the 34-year-old explained.

Following her husband’s unexpected announcement, Aljaž's wife Janette has since been sharing her own reaction.

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a few photos of her husband, including one with daughter Lyra, and another of the happy couple dancing.

“We started our @bbcstrictly journey together back in 2013, and now for the 20th year anniversary, we’ll both be back on your screens once again! I am so happy the country gets to enjoy the smiliest man in showbiz once again,” Janette gushed.

“But mostly, I cannot wait for Lyra and I to be sat together on Saturday nights watching Ati (Dad in Slovenian) dancing on our telly. We’re so proud of you Bučko, and we love you to the moon and back!” she penned.

“CONGRATULATIONS!! And I guess the show's motto has never felt more true….. #keepdancing,” Janette teased.

Many Strictly stars have since been sharing their delight at the news, with Vito Coppola commenting: “Oh yesss let’s goooooo”.

“This is so exciting,” added Dianne Buswell.

Strictly will return to our screens this September.