Janette Manrara celebrates monumental moment in career

Janette Manrara is celebrating a very special day in her career.

At the end of last year, the Strictly Come Dancing star and host of It Takes Two, revealed that she would be releasing her very own book and now the day of its launch has finally arrived!

Marking the monumental moment, Janette opened up on social media about how important her publication day is to her and revealed how ‘humbled’ she feels.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a snap of herself signing her book to her 595K followers.

She captioned the post, “It’s #TinyDancerBigWorld PUBLICATION DAY!!!! I cannot believe the day has arrived! Feeling so much love and light in my heart! I am now an author, @missleslymarie WE are authors!!!”.

“If you have pre-ordered the book, THANK YOU! If you have come to my book events, or will be coming to one of my book events, THANK YOU!!”.

Manrara closed off by confessing, “I am so humbled by all of you and your support. Please let me know what you think. What resonated with you? What tools you found most useful? Any stories of mine you enjoyed? I’d love to know. This book is a conversation, so let’s begin…..”.

Janette also celebrated the first night of her book tour earlier this week and admitted, “Last night was incredible. First night of my book tour!”.

“Having my daughter with me, my mother with me, and so many wonderful people who are as excited for the book as I am…. No words for the gratitude I have in my heart!”.

When previously revealing details about what the book entails, Janette’s promotional video explained, “Janette Manrara is here to help you change your life for the better. Let Janette motivate you with her four key pillars of self-love.. Acceptance, reflection, the work, discovery”.

“Tiny Dancer Big World will guide you on how to be your best self in every aspect of your life”.