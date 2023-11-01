Janette Manrara & Aljaž Škorjanec discuss wanting more children

Janette Manrara & Aljaž Škorjanec have revealed all about their hopes to expand their family!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers became parents for the first time earlier this year, as they welcomed daughter Lyra Rose in July.

Now, almost four months on from the birth of their baby girl, the couple have opened up about their parenthood journey, as well as their plans to have more children.

Speaking to Prima magazine, Strictly: It Takes Two co-host Janette admitted that she is finding motherhood to be a surreal experience.

“I remember sitting at It Takes Two a couple of years ago saying, ‘Hopefully we fall pregnant, hopefully we can conceive,’ and then I’d take another test and it would be negative again, so it got to the point where we thought we’d have to deal with different ways of doing this,” she recalled.

Janette then went on to add: “We went through the whole process of IVF. I took the hormones, we did the tests and I was about to start the injections – and then Lyra decided to pop up.’’

Last Christmas, the pair travelled to Janette’s native Miami to spend the holidays with her family. Now, for this year’s festive celebrations, Janette confirmed that the family-of-three will be spending Christmas with Aljaž’s family.

“It's nice that we got to share the news in Miami and now have our first Christmas with Lyra in Slovenia. She's our Christmas miracle,” the 39-year-old gushed.

Lastly, the couple were asked if they would like to try again for a second child, after their long struggles with fertility.

“Who knows what will happen next year? We’d love for Lyra to have a brother or sister,” Janette teased.

New dad Aljaž went on to express his concerns, as the 33-year-old noted: “You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen. We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life.”