Janette Manrara posts tribute to husband Aljaž on Strictly return

Janette Manrara has paid a special tribute to her husband!

Earlier this month, it was announced that Aljaž Škorjanec will be returning to Strictly Come Dancing this year for its 20th series.

Aljaž originally started out on the show as a professional dancer in 2013, joining alongside his wife Janette. After winning his first series, he eventually left the show in March 2022.

Now, two years after his exit, Janette has marked Aljaž's first day back at Strictly rehearsals with an emotional message.

Earlier today, Janette took to her Instagram account to post a beautiful video compilation of the pair recently dancing together at Donahey’s ‘Dancing With The Stars Weekend’ in Plymouth.

“I got to dance with you one last time before simply enjoying watching you dance every weekend with Lyra,” Janette began in her caption, referring to the couple’s daughter Lyra, who will be turning one on July 28.

“My heart was full doing what I love most with you by my side. Good luck for the series my Bučko. It all kicks off today! How exciting!” the 40-year-old exclaimed.

“You will make so many people smile. I will cherish our moment on the dance floor together deeply until the next time we dance together once again. But for now…. #keepdancing. I love you.” Janette concluded.

Following her heartwarming tribute to Aljaž, many of Janette’s 595K followers have been expressing their delight.

“You two are magic together. Such joy to watch you,” one fan praised.

“Good luck to Aljaž can’t wait to watch, you have been missed by many I’m sure,” another replied.

On July 8, it was confirmed that Aljaž would be returning to the Strictly dancefloor, with Janette continuing her role as the It Takes Two host.

Speaking on The One Show, Aljaž shared: “I think Strictly gets bigger and better every single year, especially this year for the anniversary. 20 years, it’s incredible. It’s such an amazing show, and I think it’s a part of British culture now.”