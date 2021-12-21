Jamie Spears requests that Britney continues to pay his legal fees

Britney Spears is finally free after 13 long years of being under a conservatorship and her father, Jamie’s control.

Judge Brenda Penny approved Jamie Spears’ petition to end the conservatorship on November 12, following a brutal testimony made by Britney about her father’s alleged conservatorship abuse.

However, 69-year-old Jamie has now requested that his daughter Britney continue to pay for his legal fees, so that this can all be wrapped up as quickly as possible. According to court documents filed last week and obtained by People, these legal fees relate to “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.”

Via Getty

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the documents read.

“The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship. Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him,” the petition continued.

Meanwhile, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, responded to this “shameful” request, calling it an “abomination” in a statement shared by People.

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money,” the statement read.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does,” Rosengart said.