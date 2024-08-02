Jamie Oliver pens sweet tribute to son Buddy for his big milestone

Jamie Oliver has been sharing his pride for his oldest son!

The TV chef is a dad to five children, including his 13-year-old son Buddy.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the teen would be following in his dad’s footsteps with his debut cookbook, Let’s Cook.

Buddy has showcased a keen interest in food for the past three years, both through his YouTube channel and CBBC series, Cooking Buddies.

Now, as he continues to expand his career, proud dad Jamie has been sharing the love for his son.

Earlier today, the 49-year-old took to his Instagram page to post two adorable photos. The first showcases himself with Buddy at a young age, and the other, which was taken yesterday, sees Jamie and his teen son proudly displaying Buddy’s very own dish in the Oliver kitchen.

“13 years later.…..still a very proud dad !” Jamie gushed in the caption of his post.

“Such a lovely day at my HQ yesterday as Buds came in to help cook the team a lovely lunch from his cookbook Let’s Cook ! Big thanks for cooking up a lovely bolognese,” he penned.

“He had a great morning in the kitchen with my chefs brilliant work mate !! X x x,” Jamie added sweetly.

Following the adorable update on Buddy’s success, many of Jamie’s 10.5M followers have been taking to his comments section to express their well-wishes.

“How wonderful that your passion for cooking has passed on to your son,” one fan exclaimed.

“What a beautiful thing! A future in the making!” another commented.

“Like father like son! Beautiful,” a third fan added.

Speaking ahead of the launch of his cookbook last month, Buddy explained that he has loved cooking from a young age.

“I’ve always been involved in cooking at home – I can’t remember not being! But, I must have been around four when I properly started making bigger things, rather than just helping with a bit of prep,” he recalled.