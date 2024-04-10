Jamie Oliver pays tribute to daughter Emily on milestone birthday

Jamie Oliver is marking his daughter’s birthday!

Today (April 10), the TV chef and his wife Juliette are celebrating their daughter Emily’s 21st birthday.

Alongside Emily, the couple are also parents to four other children – Poppy (22), Petal (15), Buddy (13) and River (7).

In honour of Emily’s special occasion, both Jamie and Jools have taken to social media to share heartwarming tributes to their daughter.

On his Instagram page, Jamie chose to unveil several beautiful snaps of Emily, including a selfie of herself wearing her student nurse uniform.

“Happy birthday dear Daisy Oliver!! 21 today !!! Woop woop I’m so excited for you, how time has zoomed by….” the 48-year-old penned at the beginning of his message.

“You are an amazingly kind , thoughtful for ever surprising funny young lady and you make me proud every single day, I love you so much it actually hurts…” he continued.

Jamie concluded his caption by sweetly teasing: “You’re properly grown up now little one so please pass your driving test soon…. have the best day ever love Dad xxxxx”.

Meanwhile, proud mum Jools also took to her Instagram account to honour her daughter with an adorable video montage.

“Our Darling DaisyBoo now you are 21,” she gushed at the start of her tribute.

“You came into our lives like a little fire cracker bringing SO much happiness and joy these last beautiful 21 years. Daisy you have been an absolute dream and what a privilege it has been to bring you up,” the 49-year-old wrote.

“My soul mate, travel partner, coffee mate and all round entertainer. Not sure how we produced such funny kids….shame my pelvic floor has been tested so much,” Jools joked, before adding: “Have a wonderful day Dase you deserve it, let’s celebrate in style xxxxxxxx.”

Following her parents’ heartfelt messages, many Instagram users have also been taking the opportunity to send their well-wishes to Emily.

“Happy Birthday Daisy! A nursing student, well done you!” one follower praised.

“Happy birthday lovely Daisy!” another commented.