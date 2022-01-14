Jamie Lynn Spears responds Britney’s Twitter rant

There seems to be quite a bit of drama between the Spears sisters lately, and it’s only heating up!

On Thursday evening, Britney Spears took to Twitter to call out her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and ended up discussing the pair’s rocky relationship.

Commenting on the interview, Britney said that her sister was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Taking to Instagram early this morning, Jamie Lynn has shared a lengthy statement, setting the record straight once and for all.

“Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are…” the Zoey 101 actress wrote. “Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

“I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Continuing, Jamie Lynn said, “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s video and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

“That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

Referencing her own music and acting career, Jamie said, “I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’ speaking my truth to heal my taumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same, No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long. Jamie Lynn Spears Watson”, her lengthy statement concluded.