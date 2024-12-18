Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates huge anniversary with husband Christopher

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a special day with her husband Christopher Guest.

Jamie and Christopher are marking the very impressive milestone of their 40th wedding anniversary.

To honour the big occasion, the Freaky Friday actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband online.

On Instagram, Jamie unveiled a photo from their wedding day alongside a present-day picture of their shadows.

In both snaps, shared to her 6M followers, the couple are holding eachother's hands.

Curtis captioned the sweet post, “40 years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other”.

“Today, we know each other really well and still love each other. We've been through a lot and have raised and loved two beautiful daughters and started many new careers and weathered the myriad storms of life on life's terms of loving and loss”.

“We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we're still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of "my hand in yours." The long and winding road”.

The message also had The Long and Winding Road by The Beatles playing in the background.

After dating for nearly six months, Jamie and Christopher ended up tying the knot in 1984. They went on to welcome two children into the world, 38-year-old Annie and 28-year-old Ruby.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching their 40th anniversary.

TV personality Lizze Cundy wrote, “Happy anniversary gorgeous couple”.

“Awww happy anniversary to you!!”, penned television star Amanda Kloots.

Showgirls actress Gina Gershon added, “So Much Love and many more years of hand holding to you two”.