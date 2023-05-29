Jamie Laing & wife Sophie Habboo detail honeymoon mishap

Jamie Laing has shared his upset as he and his wife Sophie Habboo were trying to jet off on their honeymoon earlier today.

The former Made in Chelsea stars tied the knot with a lavish ceremony in Spain earlier this month and were meant to be heading on their honeymoon this morning.

Jamie took to Instagram to tell his 1.1M followers about his and Sophie’s nightmare start to their trip between delayed planes and cancelled connecting flights.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

The 34-year-old penned, “This is WILD… We're on our honeymoon to South America, connecting flight to Amsterdam. KLM are delayed but we still have time to make our flight. Without warning, they take us off our connecting flight”.

“So now we have to fly back to London, then fly to Colombia, then fly to Panama, and then fly to our honeymoon destination. This is a total f*** up. Thanks @klm”, he added, followed by an angry face emoji.

Jamie then updated his fans further by saying, “This actually means @sophiehabboo and I will visit four countries in 24 hours”, before talking to his fans and explaining that the flight the couple have to get back to London is also delayed.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

The insight into the rocky start to his and Sophie’s honeymoon comes after the former reality TV star shared a snap of him and Habboo in a car on their way to the airport with the caption, “And we’re off on our honeymoon”.

Luckily, the pair and their loved ones were able to make the journey to Seville, Spain last week to celebrate their marriage.

The newlyweds officially tied the knot in April with a private ceremony in a Chelsea registry office, before hosting their larger celebration with 200 guests abroad.