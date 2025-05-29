Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo confirm exciting new joint venture

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are teaming up again for a new career venture!

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who have been married since April 2023, regularly work together on their Newlyweds podcast, as well as hosting occasional red carpet events together.

Now, for the first time ever, the couple will be taking to the radio airwaves together to co-host BBC Radio 1’s ‘Going Home’ show.

Marking the first time that a married couple will be presenting the show together, Jamie will be temporarily joined by his wife as his regular co-host, Vick Hope, takes time off on maternity leave to welcome her first child with her husband, Calvin Harris.

Jamie and Sophie recently took to social media to express their excitement to work together once again.

On Instagram, Sophie chose to share an official photoshoot snap of the pair laughing together.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Radio 1 family… Turns out we’re the first ever Married couple to do it together, soooo I’m not too sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing,” she teased.

“Hopefully we don’t argue on the Radio! Get ready for the chaos – Catch you on Monday,” the 30-year-old added.

Following the exciting update, many of the reality stars’ fans have since been expressing their delight.

“A genius move – you will be fabulous! Good luck,” one follower replied.

“This is going to be amazing,” another agreed.

“You guys will be awesome together, love your vibe,” a third fan commented.

In a statement, BBC Radio 1 confirmed that Sophie will be joining Jamie on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout the month of June, from 3:30pm until 6pm. The couple’s first show together will be on Monday, June 2.

Sophie’s announcement comes just a few days after Vick officially left Radio 1 for her maternity leave.

“I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave,” Vick declared to listeners last week, before Jamie went on to praise his co-host.

“You're an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you're just going to be an amazing mum,” he stated, as Vick added: “Oh, thank you!”