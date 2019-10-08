James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are expecting baby #6

Huge congratulations are in order for James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly. The couple have revealed they’re expecting their sixth child together.

The dad-of-five confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of his adorable family.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” he wrote.

James explained that he invited the Dancing With The Stars camera to their ultrasound, despite past heartaches.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment.”

James revealed that their family had experienced harrowing losses in the past but they wanted to mark this special moment.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret,” the dad wrote.

The Dawson’s Creek actor said, “But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy.”

We couldn’t be happier for the pair.