James Corden admits Gavin & Stacey script is not finished

James Corden has given an update on the Gavin and Stacey finale!

Last month, it was announced that the hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will be returning this year for another Christmas special. The episode will also serve as the show’s finale.

Now, ahead of the highly-anticipated episode, one of the show’s creators has admitted that the script isn’t finished yet.

James Corden, who plays Smithy and co-writes the show with Ruth Jones, appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

While the 45-year-old is currently starring in The Constituent on the West End, James was also quizzed about the upcoming Gavin and Stacey finale.

“We'll be shooting in around September/October time. It's going to be tight to get it in and delivered,” he confessed.

James then went on to detail the final tasks that need to be completed before filming can begin.

Credit: BBC

“Building that show is like building a Jenga puzzle, cast availabilities and all that. It'll be OK, yeah. Once I open the play in a couple of weeks, Ruth and I have to do one last pass and clean up of it really,” he explained.

James also noted that the cast – which includes Joanna Page, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman – have been eager to read the script.

“The cast are like, ‘When can I read it?’. We don't want to really give it to anybody if we feel like we have to make a few trims and adjustments, but I'm really excited to share it with people,” he teased.

Credit: BBC

Earlier this week, Ruth Jones admitted that fans keep asking her to share the finale’s plot.

Speaking on co-star Rob Brydon’s podcast, she recalled: “A couple of people at the stage door say, 'What's going to happen, is Smithy going to say yes [to Nessa’s proposal]?'."

"So, I go, ‘There's going to be helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed,’ and I just make stuff up!” the 57-year-old joked.