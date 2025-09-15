James Bourne quits ‘Busted vs Mc Fly’ tour with health concerns

James Bourne will not be performing on his upcoming scheduled tour.

The Busted star has announced that he will no longer be taking part in Busted and fellow 2000s band McFly’s joint tour.

James – whose bandmates include Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson – was due to take part in Busted’s upcoming ‘battle of the bands’ tour with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones.

The tour, titled ‘Busted vs McFly’, is scheduled to kick off in Birmingham tomorrow night (Tuesday, September 16), before travelling to 12 more locations across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Now, James has shared the heartbreaking decision that he has been forced to exit the tour for medical reasons.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to post a statement on the matter.

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows,” James wrote.

“There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now,” the ‘Year 3000’ singer continued, before noting that he hopes to re-join the tour at a later date.

“I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to be an amazing show and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Many of James’ fans have since been sending him their continued well-wishes.

“Aww it'll be weird without you there but look after yourself. Definitely a wise decision. Health comes first,” one follower replied.

“Sending you so much love, James! You're doing the right thing, we love you loads! Take care of yourself,” another commented.

“Take care of yourself, James! Get better soon,” a third fan agreed.