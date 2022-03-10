Jameela Jamil hits out at Kim K for making ‘tone deaf’ comments

Skims mogul and reality star Kim Kardashian has been facing some serious backlash recently, after making some controversial comments about how women can make it in the business world.

During an interview with Variety, Kim advised women who want to become successful in business to “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Continuing to disparage the claim that she and her sisters haven’t truly earned their success, Kim said, “We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Credit: instagram.com/kimkardashian

“With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch,” she concluded.

Obviously these comments didn’t exactly sit well with a lot of hard working people online, who haven’t been offered the same opportunities as Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to outline just how absurd Kim’s comments were.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic.”

Referencing similar comments made by Love Island star Molly Mae Hague earlier this year, Jamella continued, “This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

Another Twitter user aptly responded, “Her comment is tone-deaf. No doubt that she worked hard, but starting off wealthy and connected gave her a great head start – and also allowed her to take risks that many people without those advantages can't afford to do.”

A women named Jessica DeFino claims to have previously worked for the Kardashians several years ago, describing less than ideal working conditions, as she Tweeted, “I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days, nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store."

"[I] called out ‘sick’ more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

“Richsplaining,” another Twitter user prefaced, adding it’s “when a person who hasn’t experienced poverty gives you patronizing advice on how to get out of poverty.”

41-year-old Kim is currently the owner and CEO of several companies including shapewear brand Skims, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, as well as starring in her family's world-renowned reality shows.

While there's no doubt that Kim is a successful business women, whether or not her success was purely earned from good, old fashioned hard work is definitely up for debate!