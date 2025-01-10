Jake Quickenden confirms birth of second child & unveils sweet name

Jake Quickenden has become a dad for the second time!

The former X Factor singer has announced the birth of his second child, alongside his wife Sophie Church.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy, who joins their three-year-old son Leo and Sophie’s 10-year-old son Freddie from a previous relationship.

Jake recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby's arrival. On his Instagram page, the 36-year-old posted a video montage of himself and Sophie being in awe of their newborn after his birth.

In the caption of his announcement, Jake decided to reveal the chosen name for his baby son.

“Welcome to world little one. Kit Quickenden 6lb 13oz, born 08/01/25,” he penned, confirming that Kit was born earlier this week.

“As a dad I just want to say Sophie was incredible, thank you for delivering Kit and being so amazing,” Jake added.

Following his exciting news, many of the Dancing On Ice star’s fellow celebs have since been sending him their congratulations.

“Simply Perfect. Congratulations to you and your wonderful family xxx,” replied cleaning guru Mrs Hinch.

“Huge congratulations!!” penned Strictly Come Dancing finalist Tasha Ghouri.

“Congratulations Jake and Sophie xxxxxxx,” added former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

On July 7, Jake and Sophie – who tied the knot in 2022 – delighted their fanbase when they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the proud parents took to Instagram to reveal videos of Jake, their two sons, and their loved ones finding out about Sophie’s pregnancy.

“WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five. We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world,” they gushed alongside the clips.

“We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again,” Jake and Sophie added teasingly.