Jade Thirlwall confesses why she ‘spiralled’ during Little Mix hiatus

Jade Thirlwall has revealed why she ‘spiralled’ during her break from Little Mix.

Last year, the Black Magic hitmaker debuted her solo career, two years after the award-winning Little Mix began their hiatus.

Now, after achieving her first solo BRIT Award win, Jade has been reflecting on how she really felt about being on her own, away from bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Speaking on Waitrose’s Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the 32-year-old admitted that she “spiralled” immediately after the hiatus.

“We did our last show in 2022. I remember the night after the show, I went home back to my flat, and then the next day I woke up and I looked at my diary, and for the first time in 11 years, there was nothing in it,” Jade revealed.

“And the spiral that I had, it was because I was like, ‘What?’. My life had been planned out for me for years in advance sometimes,” she explained.

“I was so used to that being my life, and I was so conditioned to being told where I'm going when and all that stuff. And it's hard, isn't it, because when you love it as well, like, we didn't go on a break because we hated each other,” the Sweet Melody singer confirmed.

“We just always said that we'd take a break when it was still on a high. We were doing really well. We still adored each other. So it was the right time to do it. But it did feel like I was in a relationship and it just, stops. We just weren't together anymore,” Jade shared.

“So I really had to get used to existing on my own, and then be like, ‘Okay well, what do I want to do? What music choices do I wanna make? Who am I on my own?’” she added.

Later, Jade recalled the first time she flew to Los Angeles to choose “exactly who I wanted on my team”.

“I just started writing loads. And the more I wrote, the more I did feel liberated, like, ‘Oh gosh I can write about my own personal experiences’. Now I love it,” she gushed.