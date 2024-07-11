Jacqueline Jossa shares rare insight into marriage with husband Dan

Jacqueline Jossa is celebrating her husband!

The EastEnders actress recently marked her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Dan Osborne, as well as his 33rd birthday.

Reflecting on the two big milestones, Jacqueline has now taken the opportunity to honour her husband.

Earlier today, the soap star took to social media to share a sweet tribute to Dan. On her Instagram page, Jacqueline posted three rare selfies of the happy couple posing together.

“Just realised I haven’t even posted on the grid about Daniel’s bday or our anniversary and I just wanted to do a little appreciation post for my bestest friend in the world,” the 31-year-old gushed in her caption.

“Over 10 years and 7 of them married. Love you more than ever. Crazy little world isn’t it,” Jacqueline continued.

“Also it’s crazy how little photos we take now. Need more!!” she teased, referring to the couple’s two daughters, Ella (9) and Mia (6), as well as Dan's son Teddy.

Following her adorable message, many of Jacqueline’s 3.5M followers have been reacting to the glimpse into her marriage.

“Happy birthday and happy anniversary xx,” one fan commented.

“Such a gorgeous couple,” another praised.

“Love this and a lovely little family you both have,” a third fan added.

The double celebrations come as Dan recently opened up about whether he would like to renew his vows with Jacqueline someday.

In an interview with OK! last month, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex explained: “I don’t know. I always get asked things like this, and I don’t really mind.”

“But it takes a lot of planning, and there is a lot of messing around, and we are already married… we’ve already done it,” Dan added.

The dad-of-two was also quizzed on whether he would like more children with Jacqueline, to which he responded: “I don’t think we’ll have any more. I think we’re good. We have spoken about it […] and it’s hard to go back and start all over again.”