Jacqueline Jossa opens up about how therapy saved her marriage

Former I’m A Celeb winner, Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about the heartbreaking cheating rumours about her husband Dan Osborne, and how going to therapy and temporarily moving out of her family home helped save their marriage.

Opening up about the unfounded allegations that Jacqueline’s TOWIE star husband Dan had been cheating on her, Jacqueline revealed that while they were untrue, they definitely hit a nerve.

“Seeing things taken out of context was really hard, because a lot of it was stuff from the past we had already dealt with. That’s why I’ve not said anything until now,” the 28-year-old actress admitted to The Sun.

“Listen, you can’t stop the b**ches selling stories — that is fact, I know that. They can say what they want, Daniel and I know the truth,” she added confidently.

Jacqueline and Dan got married in 2017 and share two daughters together, five-year-old Ella and two-year-old Mia.

However, while Jacqueline and Dan are at a good, happy place right now, Jacqueline goes on to talk about how they got over their rough patch earlier on in the year, which led Jacqueline to move out of their family home, and temporarily move in with her parents.

“I kept it in for a while, but then over lockdown it was a really good time and place for Daniel and I to go through everything — an opportunity for us to talk through it all. For me, this meant turning to therapy,” the mum-of two explained.

“And because of that, I couldn’t be in the same house as Dan. There was no big argument or bust-up, and there were no other girls. Moving out was literally how I had to deal with it.”

“It was like when you wake up after a bad dream about someone — you need some space. That’s what it was like with therapy.”

“Some of the stuff I was dealing with wasn’t even all about him,” Jacqueline explained, adding, “There were other things too that I needed to address.”

“It really, really helped, especially in terms of communication, teaching us how to talk to one another better. Therapy is a really good thing, whether for yourself or for a couple. I don’t understand why it’s still frowned upon. In America they use therapy like they go to the dentist.”

“You can’t fight a problem by fighting against it. You have to come together to fight the problem, rather than fighting each other. And that’s exactly what we’ve done,” the mum-of-two admits.