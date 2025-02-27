Jacqueline Jossa accuses In The Style of not paying her for ‘months’

Jacqueline Jossa has accused In The Style of refusing to pay her for several months.

In 2020, the EastEnders star signed a collaboration deal with online fashion brand In The Style. After four years of working together, Jacqueline and In The Style’s partnership recently came to an end.

However, the actress has now hit out against the brand, alleging that she has not been paid “for months”.

Earlier today, Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories to post a lengthy statement on the matter.

“After 4 glorious years working with In The Style, I never thought my time with the brand would end this way. But in truth since I or my team can't get a response from anyone at the company, the decision has been made for me,” the 32-year-old began.

“My name and image is still being used all over the website, helping the brand to sell stock, yet I haven't been paid for months. I see them signing up new faces and continuing to launch new collections and I feel it's my responsibility to let the new girls know that their contract is unlikely to be honoured and they are unlikely to be paid,” Jacqueline detailed.

The soap actress then accused the managing director of In The Style of ignoring her emails and failing to turn up to a team call to discuss the issue.

“I have never publicly spoken out about any brand I have worked with, but at this point I can no longer protect a brand that's disrespecting me and all the other girls that have not been paid,” she continued.

“All I wanted to do is part ways amicably and be paid what I'm owed. Please feel free to DM me if you are affected by the same mistreatment. In the meantime girls, I urge you to think twice before shopping there!” the mother-of-two penned.

Jacqueline concluded her statement by writing: “As you probably are aware I haven't posted about them since before Christmas, they are still using my images and selling my collections.. no idea where the money is going but it's all very odd.”

In The Style has yet to publicly respond to Jacqueline's statement.