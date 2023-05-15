Jack Whitehall unveils pregnancy clue he planted months ago

Jack Whitehall has admitted that he had previously hinted he was going to be a dad!

The popular comedian announced last night that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, model Roxy Horner. The expectant parents have been in a relationship since 2020.

However, Jack has now revealed that he had planted a sly clue about his incoming newborn on social media earlier this year.

On March 31, the 34-year-old launched the ticket sale for his brand new tour, titled ‘Settle Down’. At the time, the chosen name for Jack’s tour did not raise any eyebrows, but now the dad-to-be has confirmed the reason behind the title.

Credit: Roxy Horner Instagram

In an additional post to promote his upcoming tour, the Bad Education star took to Instagram this morning to coyly address the pregnancy news.

“See! It all makes sense now,” Jack penned alongside a winking-face emoji.

“I got to the boss level of settling down: Dad!” he added.

Yesterday evening, Jack and Roxy delighted fans when they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Jack Whitehall Instagram

“And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…” he exclaimed in his caption, following two stunning black-and-white photos of the expectant parents gazing excitedly at a sonogram.

On his Instagram stories, Jack also decided to upload an unused portrait from the couple’s pregnancy photoshoot, which showcases the actor looking hilariously terrified at the sonogram snap.

“One of the rejected shots,” Jack teased alongside the image.

Since sharing their wonderful news, the couple have received a wealth of congratulations from many other famous faces.

Credit: Jack Whitehall Instagram

“Omg so happy for you guys,” wrote former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

“The best time! So happy for ye xx,” added former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Yes!! congratulations x,” added football pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Congratulations to Jack and Roxy!