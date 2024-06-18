Jack Whitehall celebrates partner Roxy Horner with adorable tribute

Jack Whitehall is celebrating his partner!

Today (June 18), Jack’s girlfriend, model Roxy Horner, is marking her 33rd birthday. This year also marks the first time that Roxy is celebrating her birthday as a mum, after welcoming the couple’s first child last September.

In honour of the special occasion, Jack has taken the opportunity to proudly celebrate his partner.

Earlier today, the former Bad Education star took to Instagram to share a beautiful snap of the couple dressed up, while enjoying a trip abroad together.

“Happy Birthday to @roxyhorner she’s the best partner and the most amazing mummy,” the 35-year-old gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“Feel very lucky to share my life with her,” Jack added, before later teasing: “Here’s the only picture we managed to get at her birthday dinner where my eyes were open.”

In the comments section of his post, Roxy went on to jokingly reply: “That’s because you took the good light.”

Following Jack’s adorable tribute, many of his 3.4M followers have been sending their own birthday well-wishes to Roxy.

“Happy birthday to you, Roxy!!! Enjoy your lovely day,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous birthday girl Happy Birthday x,” another responded.

“You look very happy, a perfect couple,” a third fan added.

In May of last year, Jack and Roxy delighted their fans when they announced that they would be welcoming their first child together.

Then, on September 6, Jack confirmed the arrival of their baby daughter, as he chose to share a sweet image of him cradling his newborn. It has since been revealed that the couple have named their daughter Elsie.

“Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” he penned at the time.

“In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own,” Jack added.