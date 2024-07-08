Jack Grealish announces partner Sasha is expecting their first child

Jack Grealish is about to be a dad!

The Manchester City footballer has announced that his partner, model Sasha Attwood, is expecting the couple’s first child together.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, took to social media last night to share their wonderful baby news.

On her Instagram page, Sasha released a snap of herself and Jack cradling her growing baby bump.

"Half of me, half of you – beyond blessed,” the 28-year-old exclaimed.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, football star Jack chose to re-share the same image, with the 28-year-old writing in his caption: "Life's biggest blessing.”

Jack and Sasha first met at secondary school in Solihull, Manchester. The pair later started dating when they were 16 years old, and have been together ever since.

The couple tend to keep their relationship private from the spotlight, as Sasha recently admitted that she received death threats for dating Jack after the Euros in 2020.

"I keep things private and off my open social media accounts because people are mean. And this whole thing since it's come out has just shown me that people are just so mean. Genuinely, I was receiving 200 death threats a day,” she stated in a YouTube video at the time.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say that. So many messages every single day and I still get them now, all day every day,” Sasha added.

Jack’s baby joy comes just one month after it was confirmed that he would not be included in England’s squad for the ongoing Euros 2024 tournament.

Speaking about the decision, England manager Gareth Southgate explained: "Jack would have provided us with something different as well and they've been tough calls. They're calls we've gone over and over and over as a group of staff to try to be fair and to try to use the right rationale.”

“We back our decisions but we recognise we could have gone a different route,” he added.