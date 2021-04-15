J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez announce that they’ve officially broken up

It’s official — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided to go their separate ways after four years together.

The couple confirmed the news this afternoon, by releasing a joint statement which said, “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rumours started flying a few weeks ago that the pair were on the brink of a break up. However, the couple then released a statement saying that they were “working through some things”. Soon after the rumours came out, it was reported that Alex flew to the Dominican Republic to be with his fiancé while she was working on her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding.

“Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out,” a source told People at the time.

J.Lo and Alex had been together for four years, getting together back in 2017. The couple got engaged while enjoying a holiday in the Bahamas two years later, in March 2019. Both Alex and Jennifer each have two children of their own from previous relationships.

J.Lo is a proud mom to her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Alex has two daughters of his own, 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, whom he shares with ex Cynthia Scurtis.