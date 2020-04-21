‘I’ve had an absolute ball’: Sean O’Rourke confirms retirement

RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke has announced his retirement. The broadcaster, who turns 65 in May, confirmed that he will step down next month.

Sean has presented RTÉ's Today show since 2013. His departure will mark the end of over 25 years as a presenter of daily news and current affairs on RTÉ Radio 1. The former News at One and The Week in Politics presenter is a multiple winner of the PPI News Journalist of the Year Award, and grew listeners to the flagship morning show to a high of 354,000 listeners each day.

Sean O'Rourke said: "For nearly seven years now it’s been my great privilege to sit in the best current affairs chair in Irish broadcasting. But nothing is forever. I’m going to be 65 in May. And that’ll be as good a time as any to end the great adventure of Today SOR. I’ve had an absolute ball – daily interviews, debates, elections, referendums, a memorable encounter with the Donald in Doonbeg… some great music and song, and the odd bit of hand-to-hand studio combat.

He added: "All of it with a light dusting of fun, as we promised you at the very start. And all made possible by really talented, hard-working and loyal colleagues, to whom I’ll be forever grateful."

Dee Forbes, Director-General, RTÉ shared: “Sean O'Rourke's contribution to Irish journalism, and to RTÉ, is hugely significant. From his start at the Connacht Tribune in 1973 to his latest years at the helm of our key morning current affairs radio programme, Sean has navigated and dissected the stories of the day with a rigour, tenacity, clarity and drive that is unmatched.. His love for radio and for news, his passion for sport and reading, meant that he was an enormously well-rounded presenter too; informed, interested, and interesting."

Sean will finish on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday, May 8 2020.