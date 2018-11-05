ITV confirms I’m A Celeb return date and it’s VERY soon

We have been itching for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to return for so long. It feels like forever since we last watched celebrities dine on creepy crawlies and face stomach-churning challenges that always sent shivers down our spines.

ITV has finally confirmed when the show is returning to our screens and you don’t have much longer to wait.

Fans of the show can say g’day to Dec, new host Holly Willoughby and this year’s celebrity line-up on Sunday, November 18.

You’ve got a hot date… with some creepy crawlies#ImACeleb is back. Starts Sunday 18th November live on @ITV @ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/nB2vwWN1qu — ITV (@ITV) November 5, 2018

The first episode of the new season will air at 9 pm on ITV so make sure to mark it in your diaries.

ITV tweeted about the return of the popular reality show: “You’ve got a hot date… with some creepy crawlies. #ImACeleb is back. Starts Sunday 18th November live on @ITV @ImACelebrity.”

The official line-up has yet to be confirmed but rumour has it we will be seeing plenty of familiar faces in the jungle this year.

Made In Chelsea alum Jamie Laing is reportedly heading to Oz, as well as former X Factor star Fleur East.

Anne Hegerty of The Chase, Harry Redknapp and Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones have also been tipped to joining the cast of 2018.

Legend has it, if you listen very carefully at this time of year, you can juuust about hear those jungle drums…#ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec @hollywills pic.twitter.com/adinpiA9jK — ITV (@ITV) October 20, 2018

Other potential contestants include Danny Dyer, Conor McGregor and Coleen Nolan, but you’re just going to have to wait until the official line-up is revealed to meet this year’s contestants.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Sunday, November 18, 2018. Let the countdown begin.