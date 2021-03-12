ITV bosses reveal the new alternate filming location for Love Island

It feels like an eternity since Love Island was last on our screens! Thankfully though, we haven’t got long to wait until we’re introduced to new crop of hopeful singletons, with a another season of the hit reality dating show just around the corner.

ITV are determined to bring us a brand new season of Love Island this summer, after having to cancel their recent winter and summer series last year due to the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions.

However, keen to get the show back on the road, ITV are excitedly planning for this summer’s season, and have even organised an alternate filming location if travel restrictions forbid them from taking the show to the likes of Mallorca or South Africa.

Instead, the series might be filmed quite close to home, on one of Britain’s finest isles. ITV bosses have chosen Jersey, an island within the English Channel as an alternative filming location for this year’s Love Island season.

Discussing Love Island’s move to Jersey, a show insider said, “The Channel Islands get plenty of sunshine so it makes sense to hold Love Island there if we can't get back to Spain,” when speaking to The Mirror.

“Either way we're going to put out a belting series. Viewers have missed Love Island for the whole of 2020 and they're desperate to have it back. They're going to love what we do, wherever we do it,” the source added.

Iain Stirling, Love Island narrator even commented a few months ago that a British-based Love Island could be quite a spectacle, as he joked to Metro, “It could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.”

“When they can’t eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up,” he joked.

Meanwhile, while it hasn’t been confirmed that a pregnant Laura Whitmore will be returning to reprise her presenting duties, it seems pretty likely given her excitement over the upcoming series.

“We've had more applications than ever – there's a lot of people that want to do Love Island and there's a lot of people that want to watch it,” Laura exclaimed when talking to Tyla.