It’s Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s 2 year anniversary! We look back on their relationship timeline

We cannot believe that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are together two years now! In so many ways, it feels way longer and way shorter than that, probably because rumours have been circulating about these two for the last seven years on and off!

It was a long journey for them to get to this point, so we decided to look back at their relationship timeline to see where it all began!

The pair first met in 2014, when Camila was still part of Fifth Harmony and Shawn was in the early years of his career as a solo artist. Her band and Shawn were touring with Austin Mahone as opening acts and though they were on tour together, didn’t actually talk that much at first! Camila recalled Shawn being very quiet, staying on the tour bus and playing guitar, while he considered her hyperactive and a little ‘crazy’. However, he did share that no one really spoke to him on that tour except Camila. (Aww, you guys!)

The pair’s friendship developed in 2015, growing until they collaborated to produce their first single together, the phenomenally successful ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in November. They had been touring with Taylor Swift on her 1989 tour and got together to write the lyrics and music.

‘I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song,’ Shawn revealed during an interview with Rolling Stone.

This collaboration – and the moody and intense video – are what first sparked rumours about the two, but the subsequent closeness of the two singers are what got fan’s interest piqued. Fan accounts began to pop up shipping the two as they gushed about one another in interviews and on Instagram, dedicating birthday posts to each other over the years, promoting one another’s music and appearing regularly in public together – always denying that their connection was anything more than a close friendship.

Shawn even admitted in an interview at one point that they were just friends, despite his efforts to make their relationship romantic, saying Cabello just ‘swerved’ every time he would try to make a move.

Ouch!

Fast forward and February 2019 is when rumours begin to pop up again, despite Cabello allegedly dating relationship coach Matthew Hussey at the time. Mendes and Cabello attended the 2019 GRAMMYs together in February and are photographed backstage together, embracing, while Shawn looks tenderly at her.

Camila later shared the photo to her Instagram captioning it: ‘So proud of this amazing human !!!!!! seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!! I love you forever’.

Fans started to get very excited, wondering if this was the announcement that they were waiting for, but it wasn’t until June that word came that Camila and Matthew had broken up. Coincidentally (or uncoincidentally?) Shawn and Camila were working on another collaboration in June. This time, the super spicy ‘Señorita’ with lyrics hinting pretty heavily as to the relationship happening off camera:

‘“You say we’re just friends/ But friends don’t know the way you taste. / ’Cause you know it’s been a long time coming / Don’t you let me fall.’

Yet even after the release of the video, Cabello and Mendes didn’t confirm their relationship til early September that year! But once they announced it, boy did they make sure everyone knew! The pair were photographed by paparazzi kissing in Hollywood and holding hands and fans freaked out, but also commented that the pair’s ‘kissing technique’ was weird and uncomfortable.

Camila and Shawn took to Instagram and posted a video of them making out in response that was UNBELIEVABLY uncomfortable to watch, but they poked fun at the response:

‘So we saw, like on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about how we were kissing and that it looks weird, that we kiss like fish … and we just want to show you how we really kiss,’ Shawn shared in the video.

They’ve been a pop power couple ever since then, posting what are arguably Instagram’s most adorable and candid couple photos and even ended up quarantining together when the pandemic hit – which meant lots of cute lockdown content.

Shawn’s documentary recently came out on Netflix ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’, giving fan’s all the Shawmila content they’ve been craving, with Shawn sweetly telling Camila ‘My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.’

Lads, we can’t cope.

Anyway, here they are two years later celebrating their two-year anniversary together and we believe in true love again! Pass the tissues!