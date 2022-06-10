It’s Rosé Day tomorrow & Lidl have a rosé range starting at just €6.29!

To celebrate Rosé Wine Day, taking place on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, Lidl Ireland has created a selection of refreshing cocktails to honour this glorious summertime wine. Whether you're enjoying a drink with friends alfresco or hosting a summer BBQ, these revitalizing cocktails will definitely impress your guests and add a flavour of summer to the occasion. Using a combination of Lidl’s Rosés and Wild Burrow Irish Gin choose between “Berry Rosé Sangria” or the “Pink Fizz”, the choice is yours.

Californian Zinfandel Rosé 10% – €6.29



Rosé is a popular drink of choice for the summer months, and throughout this summer, Lidl will have a wide variety of Rosé in stores nationwide with new and exciting lines added weekly as part of the promotional wine range.

Pinot Grigio d. Venezie Rosé 12% – €7.10



Customers can expect to pick up an assortment of delicious premium Rosés from various locations in Lidl stores this summer such as Italy [Pinot Grigio d. Venezie Rosé € 7.10], [Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima €11.99], California [Zinfandel Rosé €6.29], and France [IGP Pinot Noir Rosé €7.49].

IGP Pinot Noir Rosé [2019] 12.5% – €7.49



To make these refreshing and colourful Rosé cocktails, follow the simple steps below to recreate these tasty summertime recipes.

Cocktail Recipes

Berry Rosé Sangria

Serves 4

Ingredients:

550ml Rosé suggested [Pinot Grigio d. Venezie Rosé] or [Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima]

150ml Wild Burrow Irish Gin

100ml Lemon juice

40ml Simple syrup (Sugar & Water)

2 punnets of Mixed Berries

Lemon / Lime / Mixed Berry to garnish

Ice

To make:

Make your simple syrup by combining (1:1 ratio, e.g.1 part sugar to 1 part hot water).

Let it cool.

Combine all ingredients – Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Rosé and mixed berries in a large jug.

Chill for 15 minutes in the fridge.

Add Ice to the jug.

On serving have a bowl of fresh summer berries and slices of lemon and lime to garnish.

Pink Fizz

Serves 1

Ingredients:

40ml Wild Burrow Irish Gin

10ml Sparkling Rosé [Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima]

Handful of Strawberries / Mixed Berries

15ml Lemon/ Lime Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup (1:1 ratio water and sugar combined)

1 tablespoon Lavender Flowers, fresh or dried

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Ice

To make:

Step 1:

Make your lavender sugar syrup by combining lavender flowers, sugar and water (1:1 ratio, e.g.1 part sugar to 1 part water) in a small saucepan.

Bring to the boil.

Allow to cool for 30 minutes.

Use a strainer to remove the lavender flowers, pouring the syrup into a glass jar or other storage container. Add the teaspoon of vanilla extract, stir and refrigerate.

Step 2:

Place 40ml of gin in the glass to your cocktail shaker with Ice

Add 15ml of lemon/lime juice

Add 15ml of lavender sugar syrup

Shake to combine the ingredients

Pour into along stemmed prosecco or wine glass

Add a top of prosecco stirring lightly to combine, taking care to preserve the bubbles

Garnish with a raspberry slice

Lidl Ireland’s ‘More for you This Summer’ range is available now in all 174 stores throughout Ireland. To keep up to date on the latest instore offers and promotions please visit www.lidl.ie