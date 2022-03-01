It’s pancake Tuesday & we’ve rounded up our fave places to get your pancakes!

We've rounded up our favourite places to get your pancake hit today – here is the lowdown on where you can get delicious pancakes (and sometimes free!!) today for Pancake Tuesday.

Gino’s Gelato

Gino’s Gelato is offering FREE sugar & lemon and free Nutella crêpes from 9am to 12pm in stores nationwide! If you don’t get there in time for the free ones, you can also pop in whenever suits you and purchase from the extensive range on offer! “We offer a wide selection of crêpes from the traditional to the extraordinary,” said company founder Jonathan Kirwan. “Customer favourites include Gino’s chocolate Oreo crêpe (crushed Oreos, white chocolate sauce, fresh cream and Gino’s melted Oreo variegato), Gino’s Special (Nutella, sliced banana and chopped strawberries) or the Traditional (lemon, butter and sugar).”

Gino’s Gelato has 28 locations nationwide including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick and Kildare. *The FREE crêpes will be available in stores nationwide excluding Liffey Valley.

Mackenzie’s

Home to the iconic Pancake Platter, Mackenzie’s on Hanover Quay in Grand Canal Dock in Dublin, will be serving up the famous platters all day from 12pm to 3.30pm.

This mammoth dish consists of a stack of fluffy American style pancakes, served with crispy bacon, fresh fruit, chocolate shavings, whipped orange butter, mascarpone, maple syrup, chocolate sauces and berry compote.

Celebrate Pancake Tuesday with Ikea and Foodcloud

This year, IKEA is to offer pancakes in store on March 1st for just €1.75 and for every pancake sold, IKEA will donate the equivalent to social enterprise FoodCloud. Pancakes will on offer in their Ballymun store restaurant on March 1st from 10am to 8pm. Customers will be able to enjoy delicious pancakes and choose from a variety of sauces and jams for just €1.75. As part of the celebration, IKEA will also be donating the equivalent of every pancake sold to FoodCloud. The social enterprise works to ensure that no food goes to waste and that surplus foods go to communities and charities across Ireland.

Póg and Deliveroo Pancake Kits

To celebrate Pancake Tuesday, Póg and Deliveroo have teamed up to create “At Home Pancake Kits” so that Dubliners can recreate Póg's famous pancake stacks at home. Perfect for families and students, each kit contains all the dry ingredients needed to whip up pancakes to feed four people, all measured in exact quantities. The delicious components include Póg’s protein pancake mix, white and dark chocolate drops, granola, crushed oreos, nutella, maple syrup and more. Costing €25 and available exclusively via the Deliveroo app from Póg’s restaurants on Tara Street and Bachelors Walk.

Captain Americas – Blanchardstown | Grafton Street | South Main Street, Cork City

It’s one of our favourite days of the year at Captain Americas! The pancakes are on us this Tuesday at all Captain America’s locations in Grafton Street, Blanchardstown and South Main Street Cork.

Enjoy FREE pancakes with any main purchased all day on Tuesday 1st March.

The Stella Diner

To celebrate Pancake Tuesday on 1st March, the Stella Diner will be giving out complimentary pancakes ALL DAY with topping of choice to each customer with the purchase of a main course. The Stella Diner is Dublin’s home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks. To claim your pancakes simply rock up to the Diner on Pancake Tuesday between 8am – 10pm and you will be served a delicious pancake free of charge after you enjoy a scrumptious main course from the extensive menu. While stocks last.

McDonald’s Pancakes – delivered via JustEat.ie

If it’s a thicker American style pancake you are after, then order online from McDonalds via the JustEat app. Any day that begins with three pancakes drizzled in golden, delicious syrup is gearing up to be a pretty good one. Only available until 11am so get up early!

Union Cafe, Mount Merrion

Union Cafe in Mount Merrion are keeping it classic with pancakes served with lemon & sugar available all day from the Deli for just €2 (+Add topping for 50c). In the restaurant, the kitchen team have created a special dessert of Crepe Suzette. A warm crepe served with orange Cointreau sauce and vanilla ice cream for just €5, available while stocks last!

Percy Pig™ Pancakes from M&S

If you don’t fancy making Percy pancakes from scratch, you can always choose their ready prepared pink and fluffy, buttermilk Percy Pig™ Pancakes which are made with Percy Pig™ Dessert Sauce, apple juice and raspberry flavoured jelly pieces, for that iconic squidgy Percy texture and one-of-a-kind fruity flavour. Find them in your local M&S today.

Russell Hobbs Crepe & Pancake Maker

If you are feeling up to making some at home, then the Russell Hobbs Crepe & Pancake Maker is the perfect addition to your kitchen. It’s great for making breakfast pancakes, dinner party desserts and savoury snacks, anytime and not just pancake Tuesday.

It has an easy to operate heating system and non-stick 30cm plate, which means it is easy to master and to create perfectly round crepes that are ready to top and eat in seconds. Pick one up from Harvey Norman or other independent electrical retailers today.