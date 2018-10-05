It’s official: This Love Island legend has signed up for Dancing On Ice

The rumours were true. One of our fave Love Island stars has signed up for Dancing On Ice and we are ridiculously excited about it.

There’s been a Love Island shaped hole in our hearts since Jack and Dani were crowned champions so we were thrilled to hear one of the Casa Amor residents will be returning to our screens very soon.

Dancing On Ice has confirmed Wes Nelson will be taking part in this year's show. The reality star will be gliding (or stumbling) around the ice in the coming months.

Wes revealed the exciting new project on his Instagram account. He wrote: “This is going to be a right laugh. Salsa on ice bebehhhhh!”

Rumours about Wes’ appearance on the show started circulating in September. Apparently, the Dancing On Ice producers were eager to have him on the show after he showed off his impressive dance moves on Love Island.

A TV source told The Sun: “Wes has boundless energy and he’s already displayed great rhythm on Love Island, so Dancing On Ice execs thought he’d be a great choice for the series.”

The producers knew the 20-year-old would be a perfect addition: “He has a huge social media following and bosses know that a lot of Love Island fans will be desperate to see how he does.”

“It will be a viewing figure boost. He’s also a great sport so won’t mind donning sequinned costumes and showing off his body for votes,” they added.

We are so ready to see Wes twirl around the ice in a sparkly, lyrca outfit.