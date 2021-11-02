It’s official! The Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced in a hilarious video that ‘It’s time’

The Queen of Christmas has spoken!

It’s official, Christmas lovers and Grinches alike! Santa Claus is coming to town because Maria Carey herself has decreed; ‘It’s time’.

In an unbelievably hilarious video she released on Monday November 1st, the smash hit singer declares that it’s her season now, whilst destroying the remaining reminders of the fall and Halloween season.

We all make the jokes about how Mariah starts slowly defrosting around Halloween to get ready for the holidays, but this year Mariah really stepped up to claim the Christmas Queen Crown in this truly brilliant video!

‘Ready?’ The singer captioned her Instagram post. ‘Let’s go!’

November 1st is the official start of the winter season – and for many the most wonderful time of year – meaning Mariah’s anthem is just around the corner ready to top the charts again! The song, released 27 years ago this year, always reaches a peak around this time of year and it’s clear Mariah is ready for it to start sounding over our radios again soon!

(via Metro)

She posted the video at midnight on Halloween night, to mark the end of spooky season with that typical Mariah flair for the dramatic. In the video she steps out in a slinky, sparkly festive dress with a candy cane bat at the ready. Three pumpkins read ‘It’s not time’ and Mariah takes the bat to the ‘not’ pumpkin as ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ begins playing in the background – iconic.

This incredible display is probably in honour of er achieving the record of Bilboard solo artist holding the highest charting Christmas song on the Hot 100 list, a truly amazing yet unsurprising achievement.

The gloriously extra video is causing waves over social media, with users freaking out about the over-the-top nature of the videos;

“MARIAH CAREY HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT REPEAT SHE HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “PROTOCOL WARM CHRISTMAS WELCOME TO BE INITIATED, ALL CITIZENS IN MARIAH CAREYS LOCATION ARE TO BE CONSIDERED LOST CAUSES. NUCLEAR DEPLOYMENT IS TO COMMENCE”

The video even has a little teaser in it, in the form of a present that is labelled with the date ‘November 5th’. Could this be the Christmas Queen telling us she has a surprise in store – perhaps even new music? We’ll just have to wait til November 5th to find out!