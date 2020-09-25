It’s official – the key to Rory McElroy’s pro-golfer diet is…pizza!

You would think, being a pro-golfer, that Rory McElroy eats nothing but fruit, vegetables and healthy meals. But think again.

This week, whilst chatting to fellow golfer Justin Thomas when playing golf Tuesday night, he professed his love for…..you've guessed it Dominos Pizza!

Rory McElroy expressed his devotion to Domino's at the Payne’s Valley Cup exhibition match on Tuesday night. McIlroy and Justin Rose took on Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at Woods' brand new golf course.

McIlroy and Thomas were discussing pizza when he revealed that his go-to Dominos Pizza is a Deluxe with extra sausage.

Golf fans got to witness the hilarious moment, as all four players were mic’d up and we heard McIlroy discussing pizza with Justin Thomas, whispering whilst Justin Rose was taking a putt.

“I had some pizza last night. New York pizza man.” Thomas said to McIlroy.

“I tell you what, we’re on this big Domino's kick at this minute. It’s so good I swear to God," McIlroy said. "Like if you don’t know what the really good local pizza place is, Domino's is like solid.”

“Yeah. You know what you’re gonna get,” Thomas replied. "Do you guys get the same pizza or do you change it up?”

“I get the same. It’s like the Deluxe but I get extra sausage, extra whatever,” McIlroy revealed.

Watch the funny clip below:

You can recreate Rory's favourite Domino's as a create your own pizza. Start with a classic base, Domino's secret recipe tomato sauce, pepperoni, extra sausage, fresh red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions and 100% fresh mozzarella. As Rory says himself, it's "solid", no ifs, ands or putts.

We reckon Dominos should rename the Deluxe the 'Daddy Deluxe' after McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll welcomed their first child, a daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy in August. The couple married in Ashford Castle in 2017.

McIlroy is not the first high profile person to declare their love for Domino's. Other celeb fans include singer, Lewis Capaldi, TV star, Vogue Williams and comedian Cian Twomey.