It’s official: Netflix has added the entire Friends series to the service

Since Friends arrived on the scene in 1994, the world was hooked.

As one of the most quotable, memorable shows on television, with a running span of almost 10 years, it' not surprise that Netflix has just added the series to its streaming service.

The show catapulted David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to fame, and now we can catch it whenever we see fit on Netflix.

A post shared by Friends (@friends) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

While Netflix claimed that Friends was the show they had always been asked to add to their line-up, the reaction to the news was lacklustre from fans.

Many complained that Friends is shown as a re-run so often on daytime TV that being able to catch it on Netflix wasn't really a big deal.

However, for those who have never purposefully sat down with the intention to watch the show, they now have them all lined up and ready to go in chronological order.

The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017

All of the episodes are currently available, so if you have some free time, there's a decade of TV ready and waiting.

Someone put on the popcorn.