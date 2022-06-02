It’s never too late for a bit of joy, with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine is a refreshing take on the much-loved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste, which offers you the option to chill and enjoy your favourite drink in the evening, post work or play. We all love to have that healthier option, and this is just that with no caffeine and no sugar.

It’s never too late for a bit of joy and with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine, winding down in the evenings has never been easier. Whether it's closing the laptop, finally getting your baby to sleep, or putting the feet up after a long day of meetings there is always one moment which signifies the working day is over, and the evening is now yours. Now with zero sugar and zero caffeine, Coca-Cola is here to make the moment live on, because it’s never too late for a bit of joy.

The Coca-Cola Company Frontline Activation Lead for Ireland, Aisling Wilde said: “For many of us, the pace of life has suddenly accelerated and we’re busier than ever. Juggling life, work and families, and it can be all consuming, so we wanted to create a product which celebrates that post work feeling, when the evening becomes your own and you finally get to relax!”

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine is available across the Island of Ireland in 500ml, 1L and 2L PET bottles and in 4-pack and 12-pack 330ml cans.