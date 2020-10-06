The Game of Thrones prequel have cast their leading man

Game of Thrones fans should get excited, because the prequel series, House of Dragon, have now cast their leading man.

After the polarising HBO fantasy series ended in 2019, many fans were deeply annoyed and dissatisfied by the final ending we were given. However, news shortly came out in October of that year, to announce that a straight-to-series Game of Thrones prequel was being created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine, who you might recognise from The Outsider, Journeyman and briefly from Peaky Blinders, will star as King Viserys Targaryen in this new 10-episode series, which is set 300 years before HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded.

Daenerys fans who were upset by her bitter end might be pleased to know that House of Dragon, which is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, will now follow the house Targaryen.

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is described as a kind man, decent and warm who only wants to fulfil his grandfather’s wishes and carry on his legacy. However, as we all know, being a good man doesn’t always make you a great king.

Martin and Condal wil executive produce along with Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Game of Thrones alum, Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik is also set to direct the pilot and several more episodes.

While a release date is still unknown, one thing we're sure of is that House of Dragon is going to be a must-watch!