It’s almost sparkle season! Check out our favourite shimmering selections for this year’s Christmas parties!

Nothing says it's party season quite like a gorgeous shimmery Christmas outfit! Striking, sequined and always stunning, we love adding new pieces to our winter wardrobes every year right in time for the most social of seasons. We end up with so many events to go to, we always end up staring at our wardrobes in dismay at some point, but with a proper statement piece in there like some of our selections below, you'll never be without a truly 'wow factor' outfit!

Check out our favourites from this season to top up your wardrobe with a little sparkle this season!

Looking to live your most glam life? This slinky, shimmery number from Zara is our favourite of their gorgeous holiday offering this year. Sleeveless and round-necked, it’s the perfect dress for the big event in your social calendar this Christmas. Hitting mid-calf, it’s a classy but eye-catching dress that is a majorly glam and sure to make you shine like the star you are this holiday season!

A more low-key sparkly look for this season, you can add some subtle shine to your smart wear with this sequined blazer. The statement piece is cut to a relaxed fit, meaning you can just as easily throw it on with jeans as with a classic LBD. It’s complete with a classic shawl collar and pocket detailing, meaning it’s an easy-to-wear wardrobe staple that combines classic and contemporary styles. We’re a major fan of this laid back but fun number!

Get ready for this season's must-have: these joggers, adorned top-to-bottom in sequins, will be your best friend during the festive season! A super relaxed fit that can be paired with sneakers as easily as heels, they’re the perfect comfy but glam statement piece. A subtle shimmer in an understated black, they’re easy to dress up and down and are the perfect handy holiday piece to throw on for last minute drinks out during the Christmas season!

Looking for a major showstopper this Christmas? Look no further than & Other Stories sequin midi pencil skirt. Finished with a seriously on-trend fringe hem, the bright purple glitzy number is perfect to pair with boots and a sweater as well as a pair of heels and dressy top.

A hot new take on a classic, this little black dress will having you shining on the dancefloor all night long! Slick and sexy, this sultry dress is your go-to for the big Christmas night out. A jaw-dropper of a trendy slip dress, the criss-cross back and cowl neck gives us major 90s vibes and we’re definitely ordering this one for Christmas!

Looking for something a little brighter? This starburst of a top is a beautiful, festive and cheerful piece to have in your wardrobe this winter. The sequin embellishment forms a stunning pattern that will catch all the lights and the puff sleeves and gathered neckline adds a clean and classy element to the look. A little decadent, a little flirty and a lot colourful, we’re in love with this gorgeous piece!

Paco Rabanne nods to the '60s, when the brand first unveiled its boundary-pushing chain-link, in designs like this skirt. Made from metallic discs, it sits high on the waist and falls to a mini length. A gorgeous and flirty piece that will make you shine like a disco ball on the dancefloor, we’re loving this look to pair with heels or even a more casual look with a sweater!

Okay, so these are sold out, but we’re on the waiting list for when they’re back in because we’re totally obsessed! The ultimate statement piece to add to your wardrobe this winter, these utterly cool trousers are a slim fit with a sleek tailored look and are sequined all the way down. We love how ASOS has styled it with a leather look blazer and crop top, but we think there’s very little these trousers wouldn’t look amazing with!