It’s about damn time! Lizzo announces 2023 Irish tour date

Pop superstar Lizzo is coming back to Ireland!

The Good As Hell singer announced earlier today that as part of her Special Tour, she will be returning to the 3Arena stage in Dublin next year, on March 13.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, will also be performing in 14 other cities across Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Manchester and Paris.

The North America leg of Lizzo’s tour kicks off tonight, as she is due to play one of New York City’s most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden.

Revealing the new tour dates on social media, Lizzo couldn’t contain her excitement. “IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME THE SPECIAL TOUR CAME TO THE UK AND EUROPE!”, she exclaimed to her 12.9M followers. “YALL BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE”.

Lizzo has already had an incredibly successful year, as she recently released her fourth studio album, titled Special.

The three-time Grammy winner has been dominating the charts over the past few months, with new tracks such as About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

This is the first time that Lizzo will be playing an arena show in Ireland, as she has gained huge popularity in recent years. When she last visited these shores in November 2019, she treated fans to a concert in the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

For this very special Irish tour date, Lizzo has announced singer-songwriter Joy Crookes as her support act. Although she hails from London herself, this will undoubtedly be a meaningful experience for Joy, as her father is from Ireland.

Tickets for Lizzo’s Dublin show start from €60.50 including booking fee, and will be going on general sale this Friday, October 7, at 12pm.

Good luck to everyone attempting to get tickets!